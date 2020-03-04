Zigzag DNA

DNA in a cell can normally be compared to spaghetti on one's plate: a large tangle of

strands. To be able to divide DNA neatly between the two daughter cells during cell division,

the cell organises this tangle into tightly packed chromosomes. A protein complex

called condensin has been known to play a key role in this process, but biologists had no

idea exactly how this worked. Until February 2018, when scientists from the Kavli Institute

at Delft University of Technology, together with colleagues from EMBL Heidelberg, showed

in real time how a condensin protein extrudes a loop in the DNA. Now, follow-up research

by the same research groups shows that this is by no means the only way condensin

packs up DNA. The researchers discovered an entirely new loop structure, which they call

the 'Z loop'. They publish this new phenomenon on 4 March in Nature, where they show,

for the first time, how condensins mutually interact to fold DNA into a zigzag structure.

More than just loops

'It started with the question of whether DNA

can be folded into a compact chromosome

by means of single loops, or whether there

is more to it,' says TU Delft postdoctoral

Dr. Eugene Kim. 'We wanted to see several

condensins at the same time. During the

experiments, we discovered an interesting

new form of folded DNA, which clearly differs

from a single loop, and which surprisingly also

occurs much more often than those loops.

We were able to figure out experimentally that

DNA is folded in a kind of zigzag structure.

We named these structures Z-loops, since

the DNA is folded in the form of the letter Z.'

The researchers mainly examined the

structure out of curiosity. 'It wasn't predicted

at all,' says Kim. We wondered: how is such

a structure made by two condensins, what is

the underlying molecular mechanism?

Zigzag structure through collaboration

Research leader Prof. Cees Dekker explains:

'The creation of a Z-shaped structure begins

when one condensin lands on DNA and makes

a single loop. Then, a second condensin

binds within that loop and starts to make its

own loop, creating a loop in a loop. When the

two condensins meet during their tug-of-war,

something surprising happens: the second

condensin hops over the first one and grabs

the DNA outside the loop, continuing its way

along the DNA. We were very surprised that

condensin complexes can pass each other.

This is completely at odds with current models,

which assume that condensins block each

other when they meet.'

Seeing the condensins at work

In cells, DNA is such a complex tangle that it

is very difficult to isolate and study the loop

extrusion process. The researchers therefore

visualized the loop formation in 1 DNA molecule

on a glass plate. They attached the two

ends of the DNA molecule to a surface and

stuck fluorescent labels to the DNA and the

condensin proteins. By then applying a flow in

the liquid, perpendicular to the molecule, the

researchers were able to make the DNA take

on a U-shaped form and bring it under the

microscope for imaging.

Medical relevance

This research is an important step in the

fundamental understanding of DNA in our

cells. It also has medical relevance. Problems

with the protein family to which condensin

belongs, the SMC proteins, are related to

hereditary disorders, such as Cornelia de

Lange Syndrome. Condensin is also crucial in

the organisation of chromosomes during cell

division; errors in this process can lead to cancer.

A better understanding of the underlying

molecular mechanisms is vital in the search

for the molecular origin of serious diseases.