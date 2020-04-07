USPSTF recommendation on screening for bacterial vaginosis in pregnancy

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends against screening for bacterial vaginosis in someone without symptoms and who is pregnant but not at increased risk for preterm delivery. Bacterial vaginosis is a common condition caused by an overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina and it has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm delivery. The USPSTF found insufficient evidence to make a recommendation on screening those who are pregnant and at increased risk for preterm delivery. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement reaffirms its 2008 recommendations.

