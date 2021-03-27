Using 3-D Lorenz Scatter Plots to detect patients with atrioventricular node double path

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https://doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2021.0006, Li Jingxiu, Zhang Fujun, Wei Xijin and Peng Ding from Anhui Provincial Hospital, Hefei, China, Chizhou Second People's Hospital, Chizhou, China, The Affiliated Hospital of Shandong University of TCM, Jinan, China and The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Qingyuan, China consider using three-dimensional Lorenz Scatter Plots to detect patients with atrioventricular node double path caused by interpolated ventricular premature systoles.

A series of related electrophysiology phenomena can be caused by the occurrence of interpolated ventricular premature contraction. The authors recent three-dimensional Lorenz R-R scatter plot research showed that atrioventricular node double path caused by interpolated ventricular premature contraction imprints a specific pattern on three-dimensional Lorenz plots generated from 24-hour Holter recordings.

The authors found two independent subclusters separated from the interpolated premature beat precluster, the interpolated premature beat cluster, and the interpolated premature beat postcluster, respectively. Combined with use of the trajectory tracking function and the leap phenomenon, the results reveal the presence of the atrioventricular node double conduction path.