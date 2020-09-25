Trends in treatment, survival among women with advanced ovarian cancer

What The Study Did: This observational study examined survival rates and the use of chemotherapy before surgery among women with advanced-stage epithelial ovarian cancer in the United States from 2004 to 2016.

Authors: Alexander Melamed, M.D., M.P.H., of the NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.17517)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.