Trends in the global burden of thyroid cancer

What The Study Did: This study examined the worldwide trends of thyroid cancer from 1990 to 2017 according to geographic location, sex, age and socioeconomic factors.

Authors: Jun Lyu, Ph.D., of the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, and ZhiJun Dai, Ph.D., of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.8759)

