What The Viewpoint Says: Targetable biological mechanisms implicated in emergent psychiatric conditions associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection are discussed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Teodor T. Postolache, M.D., of the University of Maryland in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2795)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.