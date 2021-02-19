Symptoms months after COVID-19

What The Study Did: Persistent symptoms among adults with COVID-19 up to nine months after illness onset were analyzed in this study.

Authors: Helen Y. Chu, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.0830)

