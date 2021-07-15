Sociodemographic characteristics, inequities associated with access to in-person, remote elementary schooling during pandemic in New York State

What The Study Did: Among the few New York state public school districts providing full-time in-person elementary school instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, most districts served predominately white students, rural/suburban students and children who were not disadvantaged (children who were not from a low-income family, were not English language learners, did not have homelessness, and did not have a disability).

Authors: Ashley M. Fox, Ph.D., M.A., of the University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY), is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.17267)

