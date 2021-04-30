Simulation of exposure notification cascade for digital contact tracing

What The Study Did: This simulation study estimates key populations and performance indicators along the COVID exposure notification chain of the SwissCOVID digital contact tracing app last year in Zurich, Switzerland.
Authors: Viktor von Wyl, Ph.D., of the University of Zurich, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.8184)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
JAMA Network Open