Serial screening for COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients receiving anticancer therapy

What The Study Did: The implementation of swab screening program for COVID-19 cancer patients prior to each cycle of anticancer therapy at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates was assessed in this study.

Authors: Humaid O. Al-Shamsi, M.D., of the Burjeel Oncology-Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.5745)

