Safety of delaying surgery for high-risk prostate cancer

What The Study Did: Considering when health care resources need to be prioritized during special times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers in this observational study looked at whether delaying radical prostatectomy surgery for up to six months for high-risk prostate cancer was associated with worse outcomes.

Authors: Leilei Xia, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.28320)

