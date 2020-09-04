Running on fumes

What The Article Says: A hospitalist charts his emotional journey in this narrative essay from when once brightly colored signs declared hospital workers as heroes to now when the signs have faded and the steady and intense work of helping patients with COVID-19 has seemingly become mundane.

Authors: Bernard E. Trappey, M.D., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is the author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.17249)

