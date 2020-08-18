Readability of public health information on COVID-19 from governments, international agencies

What The Study Did: The readability of information about COVID-19 was evaluated on websites of public health agencies and governments of 15 countries.

Authors: Joseph P. Dexter, Ph.D., of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.18033)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.