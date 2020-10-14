Radiation oncology research and clinical trials to be featured at ASTRO's Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., October 14, 2020 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today the studies that will be highlighted in the 2020 ASTRO Annual Meeting press program. The press program will feature studies on cancer treatment advances and discussions of topical issues including COVID-19 and racial representation in radiation therapy clinical trials. Researchers will present their findings in three news briefings to be held via live webcasts on October 26 and 27. Reporters can register for the briefings and embargoed access to news releases at http://www.astro.org/annualmeetingpress.

The news briefing schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 26, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. ET

* "CCTG SC.24/TROG 17.06: A randomized phase II/III study comparing 24Gy in 2 stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) fractions versus 20Gy in 5 conventional palliative radiotherapy (CRT) fractions for patients with painful spinal metastases," presented by Dr. Arjun Sahgal, University of Toronto (Abstract LBA-2)

* "Initial report of a randomized trial comparing conventional- vs conventional plus fluciclovine (18F) PET/CT imaging-guided post-prostatectomy radiotherapy for prostate cancer," presented by Dr. Ashesh Jani, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (Abstract LBA-1)

* "Phase III randomized trial of postoperative adjuvant conventional radiation (3DCRT) versus image guided intensity modulated radiotherapy (IG-IMRT) in cervical cancer (PARCER): Final analysis," presented by Dr. Supriya Chopra, Tata Memorial Centre (Abstract 2)

* "Stereotactic ablative fractionated radiotherapy versus radiosurgery for oligometastatic neoplasia to the lung: A randomised phase II trial," presented by Dr. Shankar Siva, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Abstract 5)

* "Stereotactic radiosurgery versus whole-brain radiation therapy for patients with 4-15 brain metastases: A phase III randomized controlled trial," presented by Dr. Jing Li, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Abstract 41)

Tuesday, October 27, 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. ET

* "Characterization of underrepresented populations in modern era radiation therapy clinical trials," presented by Emily Hughes Bero, Medical College of Wisconsin (Abstract 204)

* "Geographic access to radiation therapy in the United States," presented by Dr. Sean Maroongroge, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Abstract 203)

* "Sexual health toxicity in cancer survivors: Is there a gender disparity in physician evaluation and intervention?" presented by Dr. James Taylor, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Abstract 1042)

Tuesday, October 27, 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET - Special COVID-19 Session

* Update from the ASTRO COVID-19 Impact Survey

* Panel Discussion: "Low-Dose Radiation Therapy and COVID-19-related Pneumonia"

Originally planned as an on-site meeting in Miami, the 2020 ASTRO Annual Meeting was moved to a web-based platform due to safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, Global Oncology: Radiation Therapy in a Changing World, will feature more than 2,500 accepted abstracts including reports from the latest clinical trials; more than 120 expert panels on topics including global oncology, health disparities and the novel coronavirus; and an immersive attendee experience in a virtual convention center.

Press registration and other media resources are available in the online press kit, and ASTRO's media relations team is available at press@astro.org or 703-286-1600 to answer questions related to the press program. General information about the meeting is available at the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage and session/presentation details are available in the Online Conference Planner.