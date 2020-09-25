Racial disparities in incidence, outcomes among patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated the association between race and COVID-19 after accounting for age, sex, socioeconomic status and comorbidities.

Authors: L. Silvia Muñoz-Price, M.D., Ph.D., of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.21892)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.