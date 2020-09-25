Race, ethnicity, comorbidities, survival among patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This observational study investigated whether presenting comorbidities in patients with COVID-19 in New York differed by race/ethnicity and whether case fatality rates varied among different ethnic and racial groups while accounting for presenting comorbidities and other risk factors.

Authors: Madhur K. Garg, M.D., and Andrew D. Racine, M.D., Ph.D., of the Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.19795)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.