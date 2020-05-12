Is pulmonary rehab after hospitalization for COPD associated with better survival?

What The Study Did: Claims data for nearly 200,000 Medicare patients were used to examine the association between starting pulmonary rehabilitation within 90 days of being hospitalized for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and survival after one year. Pulmonary rehabilitation involves exercise training and self-management education.

Authors: Peter K. Lindenauer, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate, Springfield, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.4437)

