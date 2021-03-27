Progress in the study of the left atrial function index in cardiovascular disease

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https://doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2021.0002, Pei Huang, Yi Zhang, Yi Tang, Qinghua Fu, Zhaofen Zheng, Xiaoyan Yang, Yingli Yu from The First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan Normal University) Chang Sha, China and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Tianjin, China consider the study of the left atrial function index in cardiovascular disease.

Some studies have shown that left ventricular structure and function play an important role in the risk stratification and prognosis of cardiovascular disease. The clinical application of left atrial function in cardiovascular disease has gradually attracted attention in the cardiovascular field.

There are many traditional methods to evaluate left atrial function. Left atrial function related indexes measured by echocardiography has been identified as a powerful predictor of cardiovascular disease in recent years, but they have some limitations. The left atrial function index has been found to evaluate left atrial function more effectively than traditional parameters. Furthermore, it is a valuable predictor of the risk stratification and prognosis in patients with clinical cardiovascular disease such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, and coronary heart disease.