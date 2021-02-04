Povidone iodine mouthwash, gargle, nasal spray to reduce nasopharyngeal viral load in patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial investigated whether nasopharyngeal application of povidone iodine could reduce the viral load of patients with nonsevere COVID-19 symptoms.

Authors: Olivier Mimoz, M.D., Ph.D., University Hospital of Poitiers in Poitiers, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5490)

