PLOS Special Collection: Successful approaches to HIV care

On July 27 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) launched a Special Collection of manuscripts across the open-access journals PLOS Medicine and PLOS ONE, highlighting Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program's (RWHAP) innovative approaches for data utilization and engagement of people with HIV who are not in care and not virally suppressed.

The Collection addresses how HRSA's RWHAP uses data to facilitate care at state and local levels; clinical, population, and geographic differences among RWHAP clients; RWHAP implementation science initiatives; healthcare workforce; healthcare systems differences in outcomes; and other key strategies such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

"For three decades, HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has played a critical role in the United States' response to ending the HIV epidemic," said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. "More than half a million people - representing more than half of people with diagnosed HIV in the U.S. - receive services through the RWHAP annually. In 2018, approximately 87 percent of RWHAP patients receiving medical care were virally suppressed, exceeding the national average of approximately 65 percent."

This Special Collection is an important resource to inform programs about successful approaches to HIV care and to highlight the RWHAP's specialized experience. The Collection addresses issues such as challenges of sustainability, analysis of cost effectiveness, and the scalability of interventions. The authors describe HRSA's collaborative efforts both internally with members of other operating divisions within HHS and externally with partners from various grant recipients across the country. These collaborative efforts allow for data sharing and obtaining perspectives that provide additional insights into and solutions for the issues, as well as novel and innovative approaches to HIV care and treatment, for advancing the national effort to end the HIV epidemic.