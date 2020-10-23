'Patient activation' may improve quality of life in individuals with kidney disease

Highlights

In individuals with chronic kidney disease who received online peer mentoring, improved patient activation correlated with improvements in various aspects of quality of life.

Results from the study will be presented online during ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined October 19-October 25.

Washington, DC (October 23, 2020) -- Researchers previously demonstrated that online peer mentoring for individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) improves patient activation--or patients' willingness and ability to take actions to manage their health and care--and quality of life (QOL). Now the investigators have looked at the correlation between QOL and patient activation among patients with CKD who participated in an online peer mentoring program, which provides guidance from others who live with CKD.

The study randomized 155 patients with stage 4 or stage 5 CKD to online peer mentoring, face-to-face peer mentoring, or usual care. Among the online peer mentoring group, improvements in patient activation correlated with improvements in various aspects of QOL related to physical symptoms and burdens of kidney disease. There was no correlation between patient activation and mental aspects of QOL.

"Results from our study suggest that improved QOL in patients with CKD who received online peer mentoring may be a result of improved patient activation," said co-author Nasrollah Ghahramani, MD, MS (Pennsylvania State University).

Study: "The Correlation between Patient Activation and Quality of Life among Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease"

This research was funded through a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Award (CDR-1310-07055). The statements presented are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of PCORI or its Board of Governors or Methodology Committee.

