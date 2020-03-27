Overdose risk among youth with family members prescribed opioids

What The Study Did: In this study of 72,000 adolescents and young adults, higher risk of youth overdose was associated with exposure to family members with opioid prescriptions and young people's own opioid prescriptions.

Authors: Anh P. Nguyen, Ph.D., of the Institute for Health Research, Kaiser Permanente Colorado, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.1018)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.