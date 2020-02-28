Outcomes of Florida law restricting opioid prescribing for acute pain

What The Study Did: Some states have enacted laws restricting opioid prescribing for the treatment of acute pain and this research letter assess the outcomes associated with Florida's restriction law.

Authors: Juan M. Hincapie-Castillo, Pharm.D., M.S., Ph.D., of the University of Florida in Gainesville, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.0234)

