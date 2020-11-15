Omega-3 fatty acids vs corn oil, major adverse cardiovascular events in patients at high risk

What The Study Did: This randomized trial examines the effects on cardiovascular outcomes of a carboxylic acid formulation of EPA and DHA (omega-3 CA) with documented favorable effects on lipid and inflammatory markers in patients with atherogenic dyslipidemia and high cardiovascular risk.

Authors: Steven E. Nissen, M.D.,of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute in Cleveland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.22258)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Media advisory: The full study, editorial and editor's note are linked to this news release. The study is being released to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2020.22258?guestAccessKey=eb2eccec-6038-4a0f-a639-4ff557aaed60&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=111520