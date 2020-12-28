Obesity, eating disorder disparities among sexual, gender minority children

What The Study Did: The likelihood of having obesity or eating disorders was compared between sexual and gender minority children ages 9 to 10 and other children in this study.

Authors: Natasha A. Schvey, Ph.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5152)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.