New data show Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre 14 day system significantly reduces costs associated with diabetes management and complications

Cost model data published in U.S. Endocrinology show for commercially-insured people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy, using FreeStyle Libre technology costs 60% less compared to traditional blood glucose monitoring

This cost-savings includes costs associated with severe hypoglycemia, including hospitalizations, which were approximately 50% less for FreeStyle Libre 14 day system users versus testing with traditional fingersticks

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 5, 2020 -- Abbott, the worldwide leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), announced new cost comparison data published today in U.S. Endocrinology. The findings demonstrate significant savings for commercially-insured people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes on intensive insulin therapy when using the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system compared to routine self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), also known as traditional fingerstick testing.

The study, titled Cost Comparison of Flash Continuous Glucose Monitoring with Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose in Adults with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes Using Intensive Insulin - From a U.S. Private Payer Perspective, highlighted:

Annual cost of using the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes was 61% and 63% lower, respectively, compared to testing with fingersticks on a per patient per year basis (PPPY). The data compared list prices and was modeled using the American Diabetes Association guidelines for testing, which are 6-10 or more times per day for people using intensive insulin therapy.

Using the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system is estimated to save roughly 50% in average costs associated with severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in both type 1 and type 2 patients compared to SMBG, including from hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

"Approximately two in five Americans living with diabetes struggle to pay for care according to a recent study published in Circulation," said Mahmood Kazemi, M.D., divisional vice president, global medical and scientific affairs and chief medical officer, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "These new cost data published today in U.S. Endocrinology reinforce how use of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology, which was designed with affordability in mind, can transform how both patients and health systems improve health outcomes more cost-effectively compared to fingerstick testing."

As the #1 sensor-based glucose monitoring system used worldwide, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio has changed the lives of more than 2 million people across 46 countries by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. It is priced at one-third of other continuous glucose monitoring systems available today. Abbott has also secured partial or full reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre system in 36 countries, including Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.freestylelibre.us.

About the Study

The study in U.S. Endocrinology aimed to estimate the costs associated with the use of FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as a replacement for SMBG for people using intensive insulin to manage diabetes from a private insurance perspective. The study includes a hypothetical cohort of people using intensive insulin to assess the potential budget impact associated with the introduction of the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as a replacement for routine SMBG. The costs of severe hypoglycemia were based on results obtained from recent studies , and utilization of ambulances, emergency rooms and hospital admissions from previous reports.

INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring system is a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device indicated for replacing blood glucose testing and detecting trends and tracking patterns aiding in the detection of episodes of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, facilitating both acute and long-term therapy adjustments in persons (age 18 and older) with diabetes. The system is intended for single patient use and requires a prescription.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Remove the sensor before MRI, CT scan, X-ray, or diathermy treatment.

WARNINGS/LIMITATIONS: Do not ignore symptoms that may be due to low or high blood glucose, hypoglycemic unawareness, or dehydration. Check sensor glucose readings with a blood glucose meter when Check Blood Glucose symbol appears, when symptoms do not match system readings, or when readings are suspected to be inaccurate. The FreeStyle Libre 14 day system does not have alarms unless the sensor is scanned, and the system contains small parts that may be dangerous if swallowed. The FreeStyle Libre 14 day system is not approved for pregnant women, persons on dialysis, or critically-ill population. Sensor placement is not approved for sites other than the back of the arm and standard precautions for transmission of blood borne pathogens should be taken. The built-in blood glucose meter is not for use on dehydrated, hypotensive, in shock, hyperglycemic-hyperosmolar state, with or without ketosis, neonates, critically-ill patients, or for diagnosis or screening of diabetes. Review all product information before use or contact Abbott Toll Free (855-632-8658) or visit http://www.freestylelibre.us for detailed indications for use and safety information.