Neurologic manifestations of hospitalized patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This study investigates the neurologic symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Wuhan, China.

Authors: Bo Hu, M.D., Ph.D., and Yanan Li, M.D., Ph.D., of Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.1127)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.