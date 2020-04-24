Mental health in children on home confinement in COVID-19 outbreak in China

What The Study Did: This study investigates the depression and anxiety of children in China's Hubei province during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown.

Authors: Ranran Song, Ph.D., M.S., of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1619)

