Measuring tape is a critical tool for following Zika virus-exposed children

A simple measuring tape could be the key to identifying which children could develop

neurological and developmental abnormalities from Zika virus exposure during gestation.

This is according to an invited commentary published July 7 in JAMA Network Open and

written by Sarah Mulkey, M.D., Ph.D., prenatal-neonatal neurologist in the Division of

Prenatal Pediatrics at Children's National Hospital.

Zika virus (ZIKV), first isolated in 1947 in the Ziika Forest in Uganda, made headlines in

2015-2016 for causing a widespread epidemic that spread through parts of North and

South America, several islands in the Pacific and parts of Southeast Asia. Although

previously linked with no or mild symptoms, researchers discovered during this epidemic

that Zika can cross from a pregnant woman to her gestating fetus, leading to a syndrome

marked by microcephaly (decreased brain growth), abnormal neurologic tone, vision and

hearing abnormalities, and joint contractures.

"For the 90% to 95% of ZIKV-exposed infants who fortunately were not born with severe

abnormalities at birth and were normocephalic, our hope was that these children would

have normal neurodevelopmental outcomes," Dr. Mulkey writes in the commentary.

"Unfortunately, this has not been the case."

Her commentary expands on a study in the same issue entitled "Association between

exposure to antenatal Zika virus and anatomic and neurodevelopmental abnormalities in

children" by Cranston et al. In this study, the researchers find that head circumference --

a simple measure taken regularly at postnatal appointments in the U.S. -- can provide

insight into which children were most likely to develop neurologic abnormalities. Their

findings show that 68% of those whose head circumference was in the "normal" range at

birth developed neurologic problems. Those whose head circumference was at the

upper end of this range were significantly less likely to have abnormalities than those at

the lower end.

Just this single measurement offers considerable insight into the risk of developing

neurologic problems after Zika exposure. However, notes Dr. Mulkey, head

circumference growth trajectory is also key. Of the 162 infants whose heads were initially

in the normocephalic range at birth, about 10.5% went on to develop microcephaly in the

months after birth.

"Because early head growth trajectory is associated with cognitive outcomes in early

childhood," Dr. Mulkey writes, "following the head circumference percentile over time can

enable recognition of a child with increased risk for poor outcome who could benefit from

early intervention therapies."

This simple assessment could be significantly augmented with neuroimaging, she adds.

The study by Cranston et al., as well as others in the field, have shown that brain

imaging often reveals problems in ZIKV-exposed children, such as calcifications and

cerebral atrophy, even in those with normal head circumferences. This imaging doesn't

necessarily need to take place at birth, Dr. Mulkey says. Postnatal development of

microcephaly, failure to thrive or developmental delay can all be triggers for imaging later

on.

Together, Dr. Mulkey says, the study by Cranston et al. and others that focus on ZIKVexposed children support the need for following these patients long term. Children

exposed to ZIKV in the epidemic nearly five years ago are now approaching school age,

a time fraught with more complicated cognitive and social demands. Through her own

research at Children's National's Congenital Zika Virus Program and collaboration with

colleagues in Colombia, Dr. Mulkey is following multiple cohorts of ZIKV exposed

children as they grow. She recently published a study on neurological abnormalities in

one of these cohorts in JAMA Pediatrics in January 2020.

"It's really important to follow these children as long as possible so we'll really know the

outcomes of this virus," Dr. Mulkey says.