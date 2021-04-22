Maternal, neonatal outcomes among pregnant women with, without COVID-19

What The Study Did: This study assesses the association between COVID-19 and maternal and neonatal outcomes in pregnant women with COVID-19 diagnosis compared with pregnant women without COVID-19 diagnosis.

Authors: Aris T.Papageorghiou, M.D., of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1050)

