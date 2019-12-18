Marijuana vaping increases among US teens 2018-2019

Bottom Line: Marijuana vaping reported by U.S. adolescents increased from 2018 to 2019. This observational study used annual Monitoring the Future surveys from a nationally representative group of eighth, 10th and 12th graders to examine changes in marijuana vaping among adolescents. In 2019, past 30-day marijuana vaping was reported by 14% of 12th graders, an absolute increase of 6.5% from 2018. Additionally, 3.9% of 8th graders reported past 30-day use, an absolute increase of 1.3% from 2018 to 2019, and 12.6% of 10th graders reported such use in 2019, an absolute increase of 5.6% over 2018. One-year increases from 2018 to 2019 were larger than the increases from 2017 to 2018 for 10th and 12th graders for past 30-day use. Limitations of the study include potential errors in self-reported use and an absence of high-school dropouts. The growth in marijuana vaping suggests new prevention and intervention efforts aimed specifically at adolescents are needed.

Authors: Richard A. Miech, Ph.D., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.20185)

