Long-term gluten intake, cognitive function among women

What The Study Did: This observational study found no association between long-term dietary intake of gluten and cognitive function among a large group of middle-age women without celiac disease.

Authors: Andrew T. Chan, M.D., M.P.H., of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13020)

