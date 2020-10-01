Long-term care after Medicaid expansion

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at the association between Medicaid expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) and long-term home health care and nursing home use among newly eligible low-income adults and older adults whose eligibility did not change.

Authors: Courtney Harold Van Houtven, Ph.D., of the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.18728)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.