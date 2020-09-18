Knowledge gained, questions remain on severe COVID-19 infections

What The Editorial Says: Authors of this editorial review the evidence for the management of patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that may apply to patients with severe COVID-19, what has been learned about treatment of these patients, and the gaps in knowledge that remain.

Authors: Carolyn S. Calfee, M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6047)

