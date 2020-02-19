Investigating Medicaid expansion's association with insurance status, diagnosis, treatment among patients with cancer

What The Study Did: More than 925,000 adults in the National Cancer Database with a new diagnosis of invasive breast, colon or lung cancer were included in this observational study that examined how Medicaid expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was associated with insurance status, cancer stage at diagnosis and timely treatment.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Samuel U. Takvorian, M.D., M.S., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.21653)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.