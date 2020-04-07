Investigating association between preconception exposure to plastics, risk of preterm birth

What The Study Did: Researchers used urinary measures of biomarkers of phthalates (a group of chemicals used in plastics) and phthalate substitutes from couples undergoing fertility care and examined if higher concentrations prior to conception were associated with an increased risk of preterm birth.

Authors: Carmen Messerlian, Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.2159)

