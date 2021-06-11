International medical graduate physician deaths from COVID-19 in US

What The Study Did: International medical graduates often practice as physicians in locations and specialties less preferred by U.S. medical graduates. This study reports on physician mortality from COVID-19, and on the mortality of international medical graduates in particular.

Authors: Abraham Verghese, M.D., of Stanford University in California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13418)

