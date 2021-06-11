International analysis of electronic health records of children, youth hospitalized with COVID-19 in 6 countries

What The Study Did: Researchers describe international hospitalization trends and key epidemiological and clinical features of children and youth with COVID-19.

Authors: Paul Avillach, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, and Florence Bourgeois, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Children's Hospital, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.12596)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.