How does endometriosis influence women's work life?

In women in their mid-40s to early 50s, endometriosis--a condition in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus--was linked with poor work ability and more sick days, but not with unemployment or early retirement.

The findings, which are published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica and stem from a population-based group of Finnish women across all employment sectors, provide insights on how endometriosis can impact women's professional lives.

"To our knowledge, this is the first general population-level study on the association between endometriosis and work ability, including a life course approach to disability retirement," the authors wrote.