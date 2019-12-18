How common are concussions not related to sports among college undergrads?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study looked at the number of concussions(both sports-related and not related to sports) experienced by undergraduate students at a large U.S. public university over three academic years.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: John Breck, D.O., of Medical Services at University of Colorado in Boulder, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17626)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.