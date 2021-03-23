Henry Ford physician leads consensus for global awareness to an underrecognized condition

DETROIT (March, 23, 2021) - Henry Ford physician, John Craig, M.D., is leading an international research effort to improve the multidisciplinary collaboration between otolaryngologists and dental providers around the globe when it comes to diagnosing odontogenic sinusitis (ODS).

ODS is an infectious condition of the paranasal sinuses that can occur from either dental infection or dental procedures involving the upper jaw. There are multiple ways that infection can spread from the teeth to sinuses, and in more severe scenarios, to the eye, brain, or rest of the body. It has been shown that the various clinicians often needed to manage ODS, frequently miss the diagnosis.

Dr. Craig, a Henry Ford ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon who specializes in rhinology - the care and treatment of the sinuses and nasal cavities, recently led an international consensus statement for diagnosing ODS, in conjunction with Dr. Alberto Saibene from the University of Milan in Italy, and 15 other authors from around the world. The consensus statement was published in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. The study's 17 authors included otolaryngologists and dental specialists from the U.S., Italy, Germany, Lithuania, France, Israel, Japan and Turkey. Authors were specifically selected for their expertise on ODS.

Dr. Craig explains that "what makes this medical consensus innovative and different is the international collaboration between rhinologists (sinus surgeons) and dental specialists (endodontists and oral surgeons) to achieve consensus on diagnosing ODS. The multidisciplinary nature was critical to highlight the importance of collaboration between ENT and dental providers to diagnose this condition."

Dr. Craig has researched ODS for the past 5 years and has published nearly a dozen studies on various aspects of ODS in the last 2 years. Now, he is spearheading an international effort to help inform the medical and dental communities.

"I had published studies on diagnostic features of ODS, but it takes a long time for individual studies to gain traction with clinicians. Dr. Saibene and Dr. Giovanni Felisati, from the University of Milan, had also been publishing on ODS in recent years, and they reached out to me. We clearly shared similar goals of increasing international awareness of this underrecognized condition," said Dr. Craig.

"We knew that one of the biggest hurdles to progress in this field was the lack of diagnostic criteria in our international sinusitis guidelines, which limits both research efforts and clinical care. It has been an honor working with such an amazing group of scientists, all who share a common passion for increasing awareness of ODS," said Dr. Craig.

Dr. Craig hopes the published international consensus statement will bring more peer attention to ODS globally, and that ODS diagnosis, as well as its management, can be included more thoroughly in future iterations of national and international sinusitis guidelines. He also hopes this information can be disseminated to all dental specialties through their respective guidelines as well. Improving awareness amongst otolaryngologists and dental specialists will hopefully improve collaboration between the two fields to diagnose this condition.

"In addition to increasing awareness internationally, it is of the utmost importance to implement our research findings on a local and regional level. To this end, we will continue to optimize care for these patients at Henry Ford and spread the word to our medical and dental communities in metro Detroit and Michigan," said Dr. Craig. His overriding message to clinicians is that "If you don't look for ODS, you'll often miss it. If you start looking for it, you'll be amazed how many patients you help."