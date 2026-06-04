Fossil discovery is a new missing link in modern fish evolution

After an asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, now called the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction, fish in the fossil record went dark for about 10,000,000 years. When they have been found again, any species that look different than those that came before, leaving scientists to wonder what evolutionary paths fishes took between about 66 and 56 million years ago. A new paper describes marine fishes dated to 62.2 million years ago, helping to fill that interval, including the earliest known fossil skeletons of jack, a type of sportfish, moonfish and pipefish, the family to which seahorses belong.

In total, they discovered 21 kinds of fishes across nine orders of fish. Most of the fishes are percomorphs, a major group in today's oceans but which were relatively uncommon during the age of dinosaurs

The researchers also wondered what their findings meant in the broader context of the fossil record early after the K-Pg extinction. Comparing their findings to information from other fossil deposits, the researchers found that most of the percomorphs found just after the extinction event were mostly in the tropics. There appeared to be fewer percomorphs in higher latitudes. Only long after the extinction did percomorphs seem to become common everywhere.

The researchers say there could be many reasons why the 10-million year gap has occurred. One reason could be that the majority of paleontological work has been concentrated in Europe and North America, missing valuable deposits that might be present elsewhere.

Citation: Sanaa El-Sayed et al., Rise of modern marine fishes captured in an early Paleocene Lagerstätte.Sci. Adv.12,eaec8978(2026). https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aec8978