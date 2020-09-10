Exercise improves learning and memory in young adults

Just a single exercise workout has positive effects on learning and memory in young adults, according to a recent review of published studies.

The review, which is published in Translational Sports Medicine, included 13 relevant studies. The types of exercise that were studied involved walking, running, and bicycling in individuals between 18 to 35 years of age.

Investigators found that aerobic exercise for 2 minutes to 1 hour at moderate to high intensity improved attention, concentration, and learning and memory functions for up to 2 hours. They noted that the results may have important education-related implications.

"Exercise makes you smart," said co-author Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, of County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden.