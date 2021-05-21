Examining variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection risk, socioeconomic disadvantage in Mayan-Latinx population

What The Study Did: Variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection risk and socioeconomic disadvantage among a Mayan-Latinx population in Fruitvale, California, was examined in this study.

Authors: Paul Wesson, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.10789)

