Examining rates of thyroid cancer among World Trade Center rescue/recovery workers

What The Study Did: Rates and methods of detection of thyroid cancer diagnosed in male rescue/recovery workers at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 terrorist attacks were compared with demographically similar individuals from Olmsted County, Minnesota, to see if increased rates of thyroid cancer among those workers were associated with the identification of asymptomatic cancers detected during heightened nonthyroid-related medical surveillance.

Authors: Rachel Zeig-Owens, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., of the Bureau of Health Services in Brooklyn, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.0950)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.