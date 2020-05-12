Examining association of prenatal alcohol, tobacco exposure with newborn brain activity

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at the association between prenatal alcohol and tobacco smoking exposure and brain activity in 1,700 newborns measured during sleep.

Authors: William P. Fifer, Ph.D., of Columbia University Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

