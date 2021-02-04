Effectiveness of endocrine therapy for breast cancer in men

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial looked at changes in levels of the hormone estradiol in men with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer after three months of treatment with endocrine therapies.

Authors: Sibylle Loibl, M.D., Ph.D., of the German Breast Group in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.7442)

