Effect of state law allowing pharmacists to dispense naloxone without prescription

What The Study Did: Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, and this study looked at how an Ohio law that allowed pharmacists to dispense naloxone without a prescription was associated with dispensing rates.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Pamela C. Heaton, Ph.D., of the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.20310)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.