Effect of hydrocortisone on death, respiratory support among critically ill COVID-19 patients

What The Study Did: The purpose of this randomized clinical trial in France was to evaluate the effect of low-dose hydrocortisone for the treatment of ICU patients with COVID-19-related acute respiratory failure but the trial was stopped early.

Authors: Pierre-François Dequin, M.D., Ph.D., of Médecine Intensive-Réanimation in Tours, France, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.16761)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.