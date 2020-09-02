Effect of hydrocortisone on death, organ support in patients with severe COVID-19

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial of patients with severe COVID-19 was stopped early after results from another trial were released but this study investigated whether intravenous hydrocortisone (administered either as a seven-day fixed-dose course or restricted to when shock is clinically evident) improved 21-day organ support-free days.

Authors: Derek C. Angus, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

